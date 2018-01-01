Chairman and Managing Director, Party Cruisers Ltd

Mr. Zuzer Lucknowala, Chairman and Managing Director, Party Cruisers Ltd.

Almost two decades into the business, Mr & Mrs. Lucknowala are a known name not only amongst the Mumbai elite but also internationally. Very recently instrumental in designing décor for the Arpita Khan’s lavish wedding at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, Shahid Kapoor’s wedding in Mumbai & Delhi and Aarti Kochhar (daughter of Chanda Kochhar) wedding, amongst others.