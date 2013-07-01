While Google Glass is being touted as the next big thing in technology and much of the media has pulled out their pom-poms, here are a few reasons young entrepreneurs should wait to purchase the device.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We've all seen the pictures, watched the videos and had our collective minds blown. The future is coming and Google Glass, the wearable computer technology for your face, will soon allow us to look at the world through a Google lens. While some people are counting down the days, not everyone is on board.

A recent survey of 1,000 adults by mobile app developer BiTe indicated 45 percent of people think Google Glass will be "too socially awkward or too irritating" to don, 38 percent of folks wouldn't buy the glasses, even if they could afford it and 44 percent don't think there is anything appealing about the features offered on Google Glass.

Young entrepreneurs may feel differently, as many pride themselves on staying on the cutting edge of technology. But here are four reasons why you may want to hold tight on purchasing Google Glass:

The hefty price tag.

Google Glass is no cheap tech toy. The innovation will set you back $1,500, which is more expensive than many laptops and desktop computers. Unless you are a developer or an extreme tech enthusiast, you may want to wait to purchase this newfangled device. As the technology behind Google Glass becomes more prevalent, the cost of production decreases and the newness factor wears off, the price most likely will go down. Then may the time to jump on board.

Related: Google Glass Competitor? Startup Creates Its Own Computerized Headset

Innovation is still in the infant-stage.

Just as when VCRs, DVD players and smartphones first hit the market, the first version of Google Glass will be vastly improved upon in the subsequent generations to come. The device has its DNA in the smartphone market. As of now, there isn't that much to differentiate the two, and I'd like to see some better features before I dive in. Also, I want to see how people respond to these tech-imbued frames and what improvements the company will take after feedback is received.

It looks kind of silly.

While Google Glass may revolutionize the way we take in data, the current version is not that attractive. Google Glass reminds me of the latest Iron Man movie's general aesthetic -- the hardware looks almost too sleek, yet still obtrusive. The industrial designers behind Glass envisioned something that looks like it belongs in the future. I want a natural HUD, or heads-up display, that connects me to my technology, not a tattoo that brands me a gadget addict.

Related: Former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt and His Top 5 Tips for Excellence

Competitors may unveil a better model.

Yes, Google was on the forefront for wearable computers on the face, but that doesn't mean they are the best. A number of rival companies have jumped on the HUD bandwagon. Telepathy One debuted at SXSW this past March and its sleek design and promise of a lower price point could make it a real competitor for Google Glass. Other companies also have plans to roll out similar models, like Lumus and Recon Instruments. Each device will cater to different needs, and it may be worth the wait to see if a HUD is better suited for you.

HUD is incredible and definitely where I see a lot of technology moving in the future. However, I do have my doubts about the usefulness of Google Glass, at least for the next couple of years.

What are your thoughts about Google Glass? Let us know in the comments below.