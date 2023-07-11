"After sleeping for 2 nights one foot away from a toilet, I'm ready to sleep for 26 nights in the jungles of Fiji."

Booking an Airbnb without any reviews can be a gamble, but for one guest, he wasn't sure just how much of a surprise he was going to get.

David Holtz, a professor at UC Berkeley, went viral on Monday after he posted a picture on Twitter of his stay in London — which is minimalist, to say the least.

"[That feeling when] you arrive at your Airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into," Holtz added alongside the photo.

Twitter screenshot

The tweet, which has been viewed nearly 14 million times, has garnered attention from others joining in on the joke.

"Looks like an upgraded prison cell. On the bright side you still have your freedom," one user commented. "Don't forget to close the toilet seat for your nightstand functionalities," another added.

Hotel app Safara even chimed in to say it would cover a night at a hotel for him.

Twitter screenshot

It's unclear how much of this jarring bed-bath situation was a surprise to the professor, but Holtz replied to one user saying the stay had no reviews at the time he booked.

It "has some now," he added.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Holtz for comment, however, in a tweet on Monday evening, Holtz said that as several outlets have reached out to him, he has nothing to say on the matter of Airbnb, but rather, the "small brush of fame" that may get the attention of the Survivor casting department.

Twitter screenshot

"After sleeping for 2 nights one foot away from a toilet, I'm ready to sleep for 26 nights in the jungles of Fiji," Holtz wrote in a separate tweet, tagging Survivor and host of the reality show, Jeff Probst.

Still, the viral fame may have been too much for the California professor: They've since made their Twitter private.