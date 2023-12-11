Apple Shuts Down App That Let Android Users Send Blue-Bubble Texts to iPhones Sorry, Android users.

By Tom Carter

Key Takeaways

  • Apple has blocked Beeper Mini, which lets Android users send blue-bubble texts to iPhones.
  • The tech giant said the app "exploited fake credentials" and posed a security and privacy risk.
  • The move has attracted backlash, with Elizabeth Warren accusing Apple of "squashing competitors."
Beeper Mini/Google Play Store via Business Insider
Screenshots of the Beeper app, which promised to give Android users the ability to send blue-bubble messages.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Sorry Android users, it looks like the dreaded iPhone green text bubbles are here to stay for now.

Apple has blocked an app that lets Android users send blue-bubble texts to iPhones, calling it a security and privacy threat.

Beeper Mini, which launched last week, charged users $1.99 a month to circumvent the green text bubbles that appear when an Android phone texts an iPhone. Users could also access a host of other iMessage features like emojis and voice messages.

Previous attempts have led to mixed results, but Beeper Mini cracked it by reverse engineering the iMessage protocol. The prototype for the app was created by a 16-year-old student, cofounder Eric Migicovsky told Business Insider. The company later hired him part-time.

Migicovsky said that Beeper Mini would improve the Android-iPhone texting experience and make it more secure as Android users could access iMessage encryption.

Apple disagreed and blocked the app from accessing iMessage on Friday, with a spokesperson telling The Verge that Beeper Mini posed a security risk.

"We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage," they said.

"These techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks," they added.

Apple is under pressure to open up its iMessage network and make texting between Android and iPhones a less terrible experience.

The tech giant plans to adopt Rich Communication Services (RCS) next year, allowing Android users to access iPhone-only features like read receipts and typing indicators, and prevent photos and videos from showing up fuzzy and compressed.

However, the decision to block Beeper shows that Apple is still fiercely protective of its messaging service, despite backlash from some prominent tech critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"Green bubble texts are less secure. So why would Apple block a new app allowing Android users to chat with iPhone users on iMessage?" said the Massachusetts senator in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Big Tech executives are protecting profits by squashing competitors."

Apple and Beeper did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI, made outside normal working hours.
Tom Carter

Product Manager at Kickdrum Technology Group

Tom Carter is a co-founder of and principal at Kickdrum Technology Group, a customer-software-development firm, and was a co-founder of Trilogy Software.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Apple News and Trends Apple App Store

Most Popular

See all
Living

This Why You Should Allign Yourself with the Right People

Greg Reid, the founder of Secret Knock, joins the Jeff Fenster Show to discuss the power of making connections.

By Jeff Fenster
Living

Save Time and Money with This Men's Dove Deodorant Stock-Up, Now $26.99

Smell good for less with this deal on 10 men's Dove antiperspirant deodorant sprays.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

This Retiree's 'No-Brainer' Side Hustle Makes More Than $1,000 a Month — and Is About to Grant Him Another Life-Changing Perk

The gig allows Larry Mack to meet new people and explore the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

By Amanda Breen
Living

The Coolest Way to Commute Is Less Expensive Than Ever

Gift yourself a better commute with $1,500 off this eBike.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

How to Make Up to $800 a Month for Visiting Local Businesses You Already Love: 'It's Just Become Part of My Routine'

Using this app may be the closest thing to a true "passive income" side hustle.

By Frances Dodds
Leadership

Entrepreneur+ Subscribers-Only Event | December 12: The 4 Things Holding You Back from Becoming a Great Leader

Robert Irvine, renowned for his hit TV shows like Dinner: Impossible and Worst Cooks in America, is teaming up with Entrepreneur+ to provide exclusive content and a special Q&A for subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff