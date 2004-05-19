Quizno's Inducted into SBA Hall of Fame <b></b>

Washington, DC-Five larger businesses that once were small, but received SBA assistance and now have grown and prospered, are slated to be honored as inductees into the U.S. SBA's Hall of Fame May 21, in Orlando, Florida, including sandwich franchise Quizno's. The Quizno's Master LLC, based in Denver, started as a single restaurant and now boasts more than 2,500 outlets in more than a dozen countries and is the number two sandwich chain in the country.

SBA Administrator Hector V. Barreto will present the CEOs and top officers of these firms with their Hall of Fame trophies during the closing ceremony of SBA Expo 04 in Orlando, on Friday, May 21, at the end of National Small Business Week. The plaques commemorating these inductees will be displayed in the SBA's headquarters along with previous winners. Accepting the Hall of Fame awards for Quizno's is Richard E. Schaden, chairman, president and CEO of The Quizno's Master LLC

In addition to having received SBA assistance at some point, each nominated business was required to meet the following criteria: exemplary leadership in the business community; outstanding innovation; sustained growth, creating jobs and opportunities for others in their community; great diligence to overcome significant hardships to achieve success; and outstanding dedication to their community. -SBA

