Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a horrifying clip of what appears to be a "crazy stalker" that was following his son, X Æ A-12, thinking it was Musk himself.

In the 11-second footage posted to the social media platform, viewers can see a hooded man in a black mask that only covered his mouth inside of a white Hyundai Elantra, the license plate of which was caught on camera.

Musk then detailed the chilling account, explaining that the vehicle that X was riding in was being followed by a car, which then blocked the vehicle as the driver jumped onto the hood of his son's car.

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

The video has been viewed an estimated 16.7 million times.

Earlier this week, Musk said he will be taking legal action against Jack Sweeney, a college student who created the now-suspended ElonJet Twitter account, which tracked the location of Musk's private plane. Musk is claiming the data provided by Sweeney helped the stalker find where his car would be.

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation," Musk explained at the time of the suspension. "This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

Both Musk and his son, whom he shares with musician and former partner Grimes, were unharmed by the incident.

According to CNET, the Los Angeles Police Department was not able to verify whether or not a formal report had yet been filed.

The suspect has yet to be identified.