Customer Exposes 'Crazy' Fees on Delivery Order, Almost Tripling Price: 'Might As Well Make My Own'
One TikToker is going viral after exposing his total receipt from one DoorDash order.
Exorbitant fees aren't uncommon when it comes to using food delivery services — tax, tip, and delivery fees are added so quickly it's hard to realize how much money you might actually be spending when you hit "order."
One TikToker learned that lesson the hard way after realizing he paid nearly $23 for one singular milk tea, which, upon reviewing his receipt, had six fees tacked on to it.
TikTok user @K_Waltz showed a receipt of a milk tea that he ordered via DoorDash that's since been viewed over 965,300 times.
The tea was originally priced at $6.50 but had fees tacked on — ranging from an additional $0.46 in tax to a $0.98 service fee to a $2.50 small order fee. The most expensive additional charge was a $7.99 delivery fee.
"This is crazy right," he said to the camera. "What is the need for a small order fee? The whole purpose of the order was a … small order. I'm done."
@k_waltzz unnecessary #foryou ♬ original sound - waLtz
People in the comments were up in arms, with some sharing their own delivery fee horror stories.
"Chicago had a 1.50 fee called the Chicago fee for a while," one user claimed.
"The pizzeria near my house has a supporting a small business fee," another said alongside crying emojis.
Users were also quick to point out that the fees, not including the tax, totaled nearly $16. That's almost 2.5 times more than the original price of the beverage.
"Might as well make my own drink if I have to pay that much," one commenter said.
Inflation-related fees have been popping up in restaurants across the U.S., including one diner in Florida and one in Virginia that added fees between 3.5% and 8% to customers' checks.
DoorDash itself made waves earlier this year when a new report said the delivery service would start increasing fees on McDonald's locations that are slow and frequently mess up orders, increasing commission fees from the specific restaurants to upwards of 20%.
DoorDash was down over 70% in a one-year period as of Tuesday morning.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
-
The Art of Active Listening Requires Leaving Your Ego Behind
-
Using This Color in Your Facebook Ads Could Increase Your Click-Through Rate
-
Almost 3 Decades Ago, I Wrote Myself a Check for $1 Million, When I Had Nothing. Here's Why.
-
This Entrepreneur's Wellness Tech Platform Was Inspired By His Grandma's Garden
-
Here Are the 7 Traits You Need to Get Rich in the Restaurant Industry
-
Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes With an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns'