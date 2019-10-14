Disney Is Tweeting Everything That's Coming to Disney+

The Disney+ launch is less than a month away, and the streaming service is busy drumming up nostalgia in an attempt to hook users. Today, it started a massive tweet thread sharing "basically everything" coming to Disney+ on November 12th.

Disney via engadget

Related: Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.



Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

It is impressive just how many titles Disney owns, and it's worth taking a look at the thread. As you'd expect, there are the classic Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel titles -- plus remnants of the Fox empire. But the thread is also a reminder that Disney (and Fox) have made some shockingly terrible films, questionable movie posters and a surprising amount of dog movies -- The Biscuit Eater, The Shaggy D.A., How Dogs Got Their Shapes, Life is Ruff. Still, there's a good chance users will see something that they'll need to watch again -- like the Freaky Friday multiverse -- and from that point, there's no looking back.

Related: Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord

The thread is both a jog down memory lane and a dangerous rabbit hole, so if you had a lot of work to do today, we recommend waiting to dive in until you have some free time.