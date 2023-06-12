Elon Musk Claims He's Hiring a 'VP of Witchcraft and Propaganda' The billionaire was back to his usual antics on Twitter over the weekend.

By Emily Rella

Elon Musk is back at it with his Twitter antics — this time claiming he's hiring yet another executive position at the social media company — VP of Witchcraft and Propaganda.

In a sarcastic (though with the billionaire, you never really know) Tweet, Musk claimed that he was hiring for the position in a post that's been viewed over 37 million times.

The Twitter owner did not further elaborate on his original Tweet but referenced the position in response to Icelandic entrepreneur and philanthropist Haraldur Þorleifsson who went on a rant about how the "US is living in a post-truth, post-reason, post-ethics world."

"That's why I'm looking for a VP of Propaganda (and Witchcraft)," Musk quipped.

It was a cheeky interaction for the pair who got into a very public argument on the platform in March when Þorleifsson (who is disabled) accused Musk of laying him off without warning and proper disability payout.

In the end, Musk publicly apologized to Þorleifsson for the "misunderstanding of his situation" after mass criticism of their interaction went viral.

Twitter is already making more waves this week after it was reported that the social media platform is no longer paying its Google Cloud bills as Twitter's contract renewal with service hits a deadline this month.

This could have a negative effect on Twitter's trust and safety teams, as the platform uses Google Cloud to mitigate harmful content that surfaces on the platform among other safety precautions.

And though the new Witchcraft position might not be legitimate, Musk did hire a new executive for the company when he appointed former NBCUniversal exec Linda Yaccarino as CEO of Twitter last month in a surprise decision.

Yaccarino reportedly began her first day on the job last Monday.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com.

