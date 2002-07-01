For Subscribers

How Do I Attend Trade Shows?

How to find a trade show and showcase your product or service to the world

By Karen E. Spaeder

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I am a college student interested in attending trade shows. The problem is, I don't even know where they are held or what the criteria are for such events. Do I need to be part of a major company or manufacturer to attend a trade show? Where can I get more information?

A: To answer the first part of your question, you don't need to be part of a large company to get into a trade show. You just have to be ready to showcase a new product, which is exactly what these shows are for--retailers attend them to find and buy new items, and suppliers like you (assuming you have a product ready to exhibit) attend them prepared to sell.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Learn More Log In

Related Topics

Magazines Magazine

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Tesla Recalling 362,000 Vehicles Over Full Self-Driving Software Concerns

The move follows concerns about safety and adherence to traffic laws.

By Steve Huff

Business News

Bing's New Chatbot Has Threatened, Gaslit, and Flirted with Users: 'It Tried to Convice Me I Should Leave My Wife.'

Microsoft is currently testing its AI-powered search engine and the reports from the field have been anything but normal.

By Jonathan Small

Starting a Business

5 Top Green Energy Stocks To Look Out for in 2023

Are you ready to start making clean investments? Here are five green energy stocks you might want to invest in next year.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Science & Technology

What Does ChatGPT Mean for the Future of Business?

What does ChatGPT mean for the future of businesses? What could this AI technology do for you? Keep reading to learn more.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Science & Technology

What Is a Chatbot? Here's Everything To Know.

Have you heard about chatbots and want to learn more about what they're used for? Read on for everything you need to know.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas To Start Right Now

To start one of these home-based businesses, you don't need a lot of funding -- just energy, passion and the drive to succeed.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.