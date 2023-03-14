Gen Z Workers Say Boomer Employees Are 'Tech-Shaming' Them: 'It Makes Me Feel Silly'

They might be able to film and edit TikToks with ease, but don't ask them how to use a printer.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

Witthaya Prasongsin | Getty Images

Usually, it's younger generations that have an easier time with technology — they grew up with it, after all.

But older tech equipment is proving the exception to the rule in offices across the U.S. Some Gen Z workers, frustrated by cumbersome printers and fax machines, are accusing their Boomer colleagues of being less-than-understanding — even "tech-shaming" them, The New York Post reported.

Related: 5 Simple Tips for Incorporating Gen Z Into Your Workplace

According to recent data from Hewlett Packard, "One in five young office workers feel judged when experiencing tech issues" — a phenomenon that has become known as tech-shaming, per the Post.

It's worth noting that laser printers first broke the "street price barrier" (they were made available for about $1,000) when Hewlett Packard introduced its model in 1990, per MIT — nearly a decade before Gen Zers were born.

"Whenever I can't get the printer at my job to work my older colleagues laugh at me in good fun. It makes me feel silly," Megan Whittaker, a 29-year-old social worker from Brooklyn, told the Post.

Other Gen Z workers reported similar stories to the outlet: feeling bewildered by scanners and fax machines while their older co-workers have no problem navigating them.

Related: Gen Z Employees: The 5 Attributes You Need to Know | Entrepreneur

"My friends and I joke that printers are [run] by Boomers — if it was up to us, everything would be a lot different with a much better interface," Randall Wade, a 26-year-old IT worker from Alabama, told the Post.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and recently completed the MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts during the 2020-2021 academic year. 

Related Topics

Baby Boomers Technology News and Trends Careers Gen-Z

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It

Ginni Saraswati, CEO and founder of podcast production house Ginni Media, reveals how to make sure you're not leaving any money on the table.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

SVB Insider: Employees Angry With CEO Greg Becker

An anonymous employee called Becker's actions "absolutely idiotic."

By Steve Huff

By Amanda Breen

By Emily Rella

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Living

Science-Backed Techniques to Achieving Your Full Revenue Potential

Amina Al Tai, an expert on mindset and business coaching, shares tips and strategies to help you unlock your full revenue potential.

By Terry Rice