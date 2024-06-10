Get All Access for $5/mo

Costco Is Partnering With a Major Automaker to Sell EVs at a Discount: 'Really Bullish' Costco members have exclusive discounts on the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Blazer, and Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicles through July.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Costco has helped sell more than 500,000 cars per year.
  • Now, General Motors is looking to Costco members to boost sales and visibility for its latest electric vehicles.
  • A Costco discount applies to the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Blazer, and Cadillac Lyriq EVs.

Costco helped sell more than half a million cars last year. Now General Motors, home of the Chevrolet and Cadillac brands, is tapping into Costco's 50 million U.S. members to bring its electric vehicles to a wider audience.

GM told CNBC on Friday that it is using the Costco Auto Program, which charges automakers and car dealers a subscription fee in exchange for marketing and advertising. Costco members can access cars through the program at pre-arranged prices.

"We have a great partnership with Costco, and I'm really bullish on Costco because I like their brand," GM North America President Marissa West, also a Costco member, told CNBC.

West called EVs a "huge opportunity" in the Costco-GM collaboration.

Related: Costco May Stop Selling Books Year-Round. Here's Why.

As part of the partnership, Costco members get an exclusive $1,000 discount on new 2023 or 2024 Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Blazer, and Cadillac Lyriq EVs until the end of July, in addition to other EV discounts offered by the company or a dealer.

Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for The Moth)

"There's some pretty strong incentives going on in the market for EVs right now," Jay Maxwell, general manager of the Costco Auto Program, told CNBC.

Costco has previously partnered with other automakers and currently has a $2,000 member-only discount with Volvo and its Polestar EV brand that also ends July 31.

Related: General Motors Stops Sharing Driving Data Amid Lawsuit

Maxwell disclosed that Costco Auto has helped sell more than 500,000 cars per year, on average, over the past five years.

This means that Costco helped sell at least 3% of all cars sold in the U.S. from 2019 to 2023.

7% of requests through Costco Auto last year were for EVs, per Maxwell.

Related: 'Next Tesla' Electric Car Startups Hit Demand Speed Bumps
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

'Say Yes When Others Say No': The Content CEO Shares His Secret for Success

Content creator Roger Rojas speaks to the power of embracing new challenges.

By Jeff Fenster
Business Solutions

Last Chance to Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Only $50

Don't pass up this last chance to get a lifetime license for Office Professional 2021 to turbocharge your productivity.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

The Path to Success Is Filled With Mistakes. Do These Four Things to Tap Into Their Growth Potential.

Mistakes are often perceived negatively, seen as costly and unacceptable. However, each mistake holds valuable lessons, especially new ones.

By Tal Frankfurt
Business Solutions

5 Ways ChatGPT Can Help Your Business

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Discover how it can streamline production for your business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu