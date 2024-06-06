Get All Access for $5/mo

A Popular Costco Section May Disappear in January Books are reportedly moving to a seasonal-only aisle, and the move could affect sales for the entire publishing industry.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The book aisle at Costco is reportedly becoming a holiday season special only.
  • Publishing industry executives said that the shift was due to the labor and restocking required to sell books year-round.
  • The change could affect book sales.

Starting in January, what was once a year-round section at Costco could become a seasonal occurrence.

The New York Times reports that Costco's famous book table may cease to be a regular fixture in stores around the U.S. starting next year, and only return around the holiday season, from September to December.

Though Costco has not announced the change as of press time, four major publishing executives revealed the news to The Times on Wednesday.

Related: Costco Gold Bars Generate Hundreds of Millions Monthly

The sources said that Costco was making the shift because of the labor it takes to restock the table to keep it filled with relevant books. Costco employees have to stock books by hand, which makes the section more time-consuming to lay out than others.

The pace of the book cycle is also labor-intensive: Employees have to return books that haven't been sold and restock new ones every week.

Related: Costco CFO Says Membership Prices Will Increase

The change could noticeably impact book sales: Costco orders books in bulk, in the tens if not hundreds of thousands.


Costco's book section on May 4, 2006. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Shoppers have praised Costco's signature table of books for providing a moment to recharge and being a place to get good deals on boxed sets.

Some have even said that prices and options in the Costco book section are better than what Amazon has to offer, even though Costco's one-aisle library is much smaller than Amazon's extensive digital catalog.

Related: Costco Launching Weight Loss Program, Ozempic Prescriptions

Though Costco may soon stop selling books regularly across the U.S., it has already implemented the change for years in two U.S. states: Hawaii and Alaska.

Costco discontinued selling books in those states in 2022, after over 30 years of having them in stock, due to logistics issues and declining sales.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

I've Taught Over 10,000 People How to Build Their Entrepreneurial Spirit — Here's How to Keep That Spark Alive Long After Your Startup Succeeds

Here are three crucial tips for how companies can overcome risk aversion, prioritize entrepreneurship and promote the creativity that made them successful in the first place.

By Heidi Neck
Devices

A Drone Business Starts with $40 off This Beginner-Friendly 4K Drone

Through June 9, you can get this 4K dual-camera drone for just $69.97.

By Entrepreneur Store
Making a Change

How to Prepare Your Kids For Their Future Through Valuable Business Lessons

As a father of triplets, I understand firsthand the desire to prepare my kids for an ever-changing professional landscape. But where do you start? If you're looking for a few actionable ways to get your kids involved in business, consider trying some of these tips.

By David Busker
Franchise

Arby's Launched a Burger-Shaped Golf Driver for Father's Day — Here's How to Get One

This is the latest in a line of creative marketing campaigns from the brand.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

The Most Downloaded News App in the U.S. May Have Published Dozens of Fake, AI-Written Stories

The stories were fake but had real-world consequences for the app's 50 million monthly users.

By Sherin Shibu