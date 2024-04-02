Starting Tuesday, Costco members in the U.S. have access to a new weight loss program through the company's virtual healthcare platform, Sesame, which will now offer prescription medications like Ozempic.

The Costco-only program is priced at $179 for three months of services for Costco members. It includes video appointments with Sesame clinicians who specialize in weight loss, prescriptions for popular drugs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy when appropriate, and support with unlimited messaging and nutrition and exercise advice.

However, the program does not include the cost of medications, which can range from $950 to $1,600 per month depending on the drug, or the cost of a lab test, which might be necessary to determine eligibility.

Related: Popular Appetite Suppressant Ozempic Can Be Made For Less Than $5 a Month, New Research Suggests

David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, told USA TODAY that the model allows the company to "make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable."

"The number one search term of Costco members seeking primary care on Sesame was around weight loss," Goldhill told the outlet.

Sesame doesn't accept medical insurance; the platform's bread and butter is out-of-pocket virtual appointments with medical professionals. The company stated that it keeps prices low by working directly with clinicians, who set their own prices and availability.

At the time of writing, the Sesame clinicians available for appointments through the Costco-partnered weight loss program had appointments open on the same day.

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have exploded in popularity in the U.S. over the past few years, and health insurers are beginning to cover the weight loss drugs.

Related: These U.S. Health Insurers Will Now Cover Wegovy, the Wildly Popular $1,349 Weight-Loss Drug

Costco previously partnered with Sesame in September to offer $29 primary care checkups and $79 virtual therapy sessions to Costco membership holders.

Customers without Costco memberships can also access the weight loss program. The price of the three-month subscription for non-Costco members appeared to be $195 at the time of writing.

Related: 'Superior to Any Bakeries': This Costco Dessert Item Is Flying Off Shelves — By the Millions