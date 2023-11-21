The pumpkin pie was first spotted at Costco in August.

'Tis the season for family, turkey, and of course, the beloved Thanksgiving dessert table.

In true American tradition, pumpkin pie has become a staple of Thanksgiving meals around the country — and wholesale retailer Costco is proving that it's still as popular as ever.

This year, Costco reportedly priced its pie at $5.99 and put the hit item on shelves earlier than usual — in August. Since then, it's been causing a frenzy on social media.

am I allowed to eat a whole Costco size pumpkin pie or is that crossing a line? — Stephanie (@StephNalep) November 17, 2023

Costco pumpkin pie for breakfast is unsurpassed. Why is their pie superior to any bakeries? pic.twitter.com/cPrtM9zJT1 — Big Or-G (@bworgill) November 19, 2023

nothing beats a slice of costco pumpkin pie something about it is just too good — asma ♡ (@asma__attack) November 21, 2023

Heading to Costco the Saturday before Thanksgiving for a pumpkin pie. Wish me luck. I will fight someone if needed. — N.J. Gallegos is Dr. Spooky ?? (@DrSpooky_ER) November 18, 2023

This Costco pumpkin pie just cured my depression — cryforhelp✨ (@itsjacklynbitch) November 21, 2023

The pie is the same price as it was in 2022, so inflation-related issues have not affected Costco's pricing on the popular pie.

Costco's pumpkin pie weighs an estimated 3 pounds, 10 ounces, and can serve up to 12 people. The hefty dessert is one foot in diameter.

According to Fox Business, Costco shoppers purchased an estimated 1/3 of the 6.3 million pumpkin pies sold in 2019 — in the three days leading up to Thanksgiving.

David and Susan Schwartz, who wrote the book "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt From A to Z," claim that the retailer sells over 6 million pies between September and December each year.

Costco did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment confirming pumpkin pie sales.