'Superior to Any Bakeries': This Costco Dessert Item Is Flying Off Shelves — By the Millions The pumpkin pie was first spotted at Costco in August.

By Emily Rella

'Tis the season for family, turkey, and of course, the beloved Thanksgiving dessert table.

In true American tradition, pumpkin pie has become a staple of Thanksgiving meals around the country — and wholesale retailer Costco is proving that it's still as popular as ever.

This year, Costco reportedly priced its pie at $5.99 and put the hit item on shelves earlier than usual — in August. Since then, it's been causing a frenzy on social media.

The pie is the same price as it was in 2022, so inflation-related issues have not affected Costco's pricing on the popular pie.

Costco's pumpkin pie weighs an estimated 3 pounds, 10 ounces, and can serve up to 12 people. The hefty dessert is one foot in diameter.

According to Fox Business, Costco shoppers purchased an estimated 1/3 of the 6.3 million pumpkin pies sold in 2019 — in the three days leading up to Thanksgiving.

David and Susan Schwartz, who wrote the book "The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt From A to Z," claim that the retailer sells over 6 million pies between September and December each year.

Costco did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment confirming pumpkin pie sales.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

News and Trends

