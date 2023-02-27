'Illicit Conspiracy': HBO Accuses Paramount, MTV of Violating 'South Park' Streaming Contract

In a new lawsuit, HBO takes South Park Digital Studios and media companies to task for what it said was violating its exclusive streaming rights.

learn more about Gabrielle Bienasz

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Courtesy company
South Park.

According to Variety, streaming platform HBO Max has argued in a new lawsuit that Paramount Global, via its streaming platform Paramount+, has violated a contract that gave the former exclusive streaming rights to "South Park."

"Defendants engaged in a simple and obvious artifice of mischaracterizing the content to avoid obligations" of the contract, the suit says.

HBO Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in New York. The complaint says that HBO Max gained the exclusive rights to stream new episodes of "South Park" and its old "library" of past episodes after an "extremely competitive" bidding process.

But, in violation of that contract, the suit claims, Paramount+ made a deal with the show's creators for spinoff movies and other spinoff media with MTV in an "illicit scheme." The latter streamer also said it paid for a certain number of episodes and did not receive them.

"South Park" airs on Comedy Central (owned by Paramount) and is one of the longest-running TV shows ever, as Bloomberg noted. It follows the adventures of a group of four boys who run around making jokes in the eponymous Colorado small town.

HBO claims it paid "more than half a billion dollars" for the rights to stream it exclusively.

"Exclusivity was so important to Warner/HBO that when SPDS asked Warner/HBO whether it would consider sharing the rights to South Park with CBS All Access or another Paramount streamer, Warner/HBO rejected the proposition as a 'non-starter,'" the lawsuit said.

SPDS is South Park Digital Studios, a media company that produces "South Park" as well as has done titles like "The Book of Mormon."

"We believe these claims are without merit and look forward to demonstrating so through the legal process," Paramount said, per Variety.
Gabrielle Bienasz

Entrepreneur Staff

Gabrielle Bienasz is a staff writer at Entrepreneur. She previously worked at Insider and Inc. Magazine. 

Related Topics

Television News and Trends Streaming HBO South park Mtv

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Living

8 Things I Discovered While Working With Affluent Clients in New York City

After a decade working with the 1%, I learned that they have common traits.

By Marilisa Barbieri

Business News

'First Day of the Rest of Your Life': More Twitter Layoffs Hit, Including Esther Crawford Who Slept In Office In Sleeping Bag

The latest round of layoffs under Musk are estimated to have affected 10% of the company's remaining workforce.

By Emily Rella

Business News

NFL Player Says He Lived In the Stadium for Two Years To Save Money

All-Pro Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson admitted on a podcast that he shacked up at the stadium until his coach kicked him out.

By Jonathan Small

Growing a Business

6 Ways to Learn and Pivot From an Entrepreneurial Journey Gone Awry

Here's how entrepreneurs can learn from a failed business venture.

By DeAnna Spoerl

Business News

The 20 Most Affluent Places in the U.S.

There are some places in the U.S. where the average household income is over half a million dollars.

By Madison Hoff

Living

5 Proven Habits to Create Success in Business and in Life

Intentionally follow these five tenants of success, and see where it leads you.

By Trevor Cowley