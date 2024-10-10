Get All Access for $5/mo

Videos Show the Home of the Tampa Bay Rays, Tropicana Field, Being Ripped Apart By Hurricane Milton The ballpark, built in 1990, has a domed roof designed to handle winds up to 110 mph.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • The Tampa Bay Rays's stadium, Tropicana Field, had its roof torn off by Hurricane Milton.
  • Videos on social media show the destruction.
  • The domed ballpark, built in 1990, had originally been set up as a shelter for first responders.

Hurricane Milton hit the west coast of Florida Wednesday night as a powerful Category 3 storm. So far, four deaths have been confirmed after several tornados swept through various parts of the state. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

The roof of the longtime home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, was torn apart when more than 100 mph winds hit the area. Videos on social media show the destruction.

The indoor ballpark, built in 1990, had been set up as a shelter for first responders, line workers, and other emergency personnel because the roof was built to absorb winds up to 110 mph. The plans changed, however, once the storm and direction began to take shape.

"As it became clear that there was going to be something of that magnitude that was going to be within the distance, they redeployed them out of Tropicana," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Thursday.

Related: Hurricane Helene Devastated a High-Quality Quartz Mining Town — Here's How It Affects Everything From Smartphones to Semiconductors

It's unclear how much damage was sustained to the stadium.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

