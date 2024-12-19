Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the latest tech leader to visit the Palm Beach, Florida, "Winter White House."

President-elect Donald Trump is keeping the dining room at Mar-a-Lago busy with a steady stream of dinner dates.

Business Insider reports that last night former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos broke bread with Trump, and that their meal was joined by Elon Musk.

Bezos, owner of the Washington Post, once had what could be described as a chilly relationship with Trump, due to what some regarded as negative coverage from the paper during the president's first term. Bezos very publicly pulled a Washington Post endorsement of Kamala Harris during the 2024 election and recently said he was "very optimistic" about Trump's second term at a New York Times conference.

Details of what was discussed over dinner have not been made publicly known, but Musk wrote on X that it was "a great conversation."

Bezos and Musk have been rivals in the space rocket industry, so one can't help but wonder if the conversation went something like this:

Bezos is the latest big tech leader to make the Mar-a-Lago pilgrimage.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have both recently met up with Trump there. TikTok's CEO was also at the Palm Beach private club earlier this week.

BI lists Meta, Amazon, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as $1 million donors to Trump's inauguration fund.

