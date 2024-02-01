United Airlines Reportedly Threatens Employees With 'Termination' For Using Their Cell Phones on Flights An internal memo reportedly outlined the safety issues that can crop up when flight attendants use personal devices.

By Emily Rella

United Airlines wants employees to stop checking their phones mid-flight.

In an internal memo first viewed by Live and Let's Fly, the airline reminded employees that using personal electronic devices onboard is "not permitted" so that cabin crew and flight attendants give passengers "visible and attentive service" during flights.

"Customers look to flight attendants for great service. How comfortable would you be asking someone for help if they were engrossed in their cell phone? What impression would that give you," the memo reportedly read. "Even in public, you should always remain approachable in uniform and display courtesy to customers and other employees."

Related: Report: United Airlines, Alaska Airlines Find 'Loose Bolts' on Plane Doors Following Inspections

United claims in the memo that several safety issues, including "missing an onboard security incident" and "causing personal injury or injury to a jumpseat partner on landing if not properly braced" could occur when employees have their phones out.

"Any crewmember found in violation will be subject to performance discipline up to and including termination," the memo reportedly stated.

The new memo comes just days after the company announced its fourth-quarter earnings for 2023, with revenue reaching $13.63 billion, an increase of almost 10% from the same time last year.

"Despite unpredictable headwinds, we delivered on our ambitious EPS target that few thought possible — and set new operational records for our customers," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby in the company's earnings release.

United Airlines was down just over 18.3% year over year as of Thursday afternoon.

Related: United Airlines Workers Accused of Luggage Cannabis Theft

United Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Train for Your Microsoft Tech Cert with This $69.97 Bundle

Finding new employee training opportunities can be a simple and effective way to show you care about their future with the company.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

He Pulled Cash From His 401k to Start a Side Hustle — and It Mushroomed Beyond His Full-Time Income to Over $1 Million in Sales

Michael Pan transformed his fascination with his family's mushroom snack from a side hustle into a flourishing business, Pan's Mushroom Jerky, with sales surpassing seven figures.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

Google and Yahoo Are Now Enforcing New Rules For Email Senders — Here Are 3 Changes You'll Need to Adopt By February 1st.

Google and Yahoo are enforcing new rules for mass email senders. By February 2024, you must authenticate your emails, allow people to unsubscribe easily and keep your spam complaints at bay.

By Liviu Tanase
Leadership

How These 3 Toxic Leadership Behaviors Could Be Poisoning Your Team

Navigating emotions in the workplace has always been tricky. Today with the constant pressure to do more, do it faster and cheaper, some are pushed to the breaking point.

By Cynthia Kay
Business News

United Airlines Threatens Employees With 'Termination' For Using Their Cell Phones on Flights

An internal memo reportedly outlined the safety issues that can crop up when flight attendants use personal devices.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

How to Use AI to Amplify the Potential of Your Team

Small businesses should consider how AI can improve the business, but they shouldn't get carried away by the AI boom that is bound to bust.

By David Nilssen