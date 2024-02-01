An internal memo reportedly outlined the safety issues that can crop up when flight attendants use personal devices.

United Airlines wants employees to stop checking their phones mid-flight.

In an internal memo first viewed by Live and Let's Fly, the airline reminded employees that using personal electronic devices onboard is "not permitted" so that cabin crew and flight attendants give passengers "visible and attentive service" during flights.

"Customers look to flight attendants for great service. How comfortable would you be asking someone for help if they were engrossed in their cell phone? What impression would that give you," the memo reportedly read. "Even in public, you should always remain approachable in uniform and display courtesy to customers and other employees."

United claims in the memo that several safety issues, including "missing an onboard security incident" and "causing personal injury or injury to a jumpseat partner on landing if not properly braced" could occur when employees have their phones out.

"Any crewmember found in violation will be subject to performance discipline up to and including termination," the memo reportedly stated.

The new memo comes just days after the company announced its fourth-quarter earnings for 2023, with revenue reaching $13.63 billion, an increase of almost 10% from the same time last year.

"Despite unpredictable headwinds, we delivered on our ambitious EPS target that few thought possible — and set new operational records for our customers," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby in the company's earnings release.

United Airlines was down just over 18.3% year over year as of Thursday afternoon.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.