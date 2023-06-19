United Airlines Employees Accused of Stealing Marijuana Out of Passengers' Check Baggage in Years-Long Scheme The United States Justice Department believes the scheme dates back to 2020.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
A United Airlines Holdings Inc. luggage trolly at the check-in counter at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California.

Something smells suspicious about this one.

Two United Airlines bag handlers who worked at San Francisco International Airport are being accused of running a year-long scheme to steal marijuana from passengers' baggage, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Two men were charged with "conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance" after other employees who were approached to join the scheme became informants for the government, helping the feds to bust the ring.

Joel Lamont Dunn (who was coined as the head organizer of the ring) and Adrian Webb allegedly brought in up to three other airport employees to help steal marijuana starting in 2020 and put the drugs in multiple "15-20 gallon trash bags" before transferring the bags to their personal vehicles.

According to the unnamed informant, Dunn offered up to $2,000 per shift when the employees helped with the scheme, sometimes totaling $10,000 a week.

The men were caught after video camera footage showed the pair, and their accomplices, moving trash bags out of the airport. The accomplices were approached by police in October 2022 and were caught with 30 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

It's noted that marijuana is legal in the State of California but that it is still against federal law to fly with marijuana across state lines.

A trial date has not yet been set for the two men.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium

The famed casino and resort first opened its doors in 1957.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Who Is Linda Yaccarino? Everything to Know About Twitter's New CEO

On June 5, Elon Musk officially passed the CEO torch to a new leader: Linda Yaccarino, an accomplished advertising executive who formerly worked at NBC Universal.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Blockbuster Gets Cheeky With Netflix Over Password Sharing Fee

Netflix has been under fire after the company began charging subscribers for password sharing with non-household members.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year

Stephanie Jackson started working with BabyQuip in 2020 and says the venture's "surpassed" all of her previous gigs.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

I Made $389,822 In One Year On YouTube. Here's How I Did It

Read along to find out how to build a multiple 6-figure earning Youtube channel by incorporating three different income streams into my YouTube channel and breaking through the income ceiling.

By Ginny Silver