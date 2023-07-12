Ryan Reynolds' LinkedIn is top-notch, according to the Financial Times.

LinkedIn is where people share career news (good and bad), make connections in their fields, and hunt for new jobs — not exactly a place for celebrity gossip.

But over the past few years, there's been a trend: Actors working on their LinkedIn profiles and not for promoting a movie.

According to Financial Times, one celebrity account that's standing out on the platform for the perfect mix of comedy and professionalism is Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, co-owners of Wrexham, celebrate with players of Wrexham Men and Women during a Wrexham FC Bus Parade following their respective Title Winning Seasons. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

More than two million people follow the actor on LinkedIn whose bio says he's "currently on a sabbatical to spend time with family and attempt being a 9-to-5 professional."



"My skills include writing, re-writing, tweeting, mixing cocktails, backend engineering for software platforms, and watching lower-tier Welsh football matches," his bio continues. "Proficiency ranges from excellent to absolutely awful."

Reynolds even lists his early career jobs — including a "Forklift Driver for Safeway" in the mid-1990s.

A LinkedIn screenshot of the actor's current businesses.

Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow are also "top voices" on the app, with 400,000 and 80,000 followers, respectively.

Per FT, there's also been a 37% increase in professional athletes taking to the platform.

Public relations associate Mark Borkowski told FT that being corporate is suddenly cool for celebrities looking to differentiate themselves from everyday influencers.

"The world has gone corporate," he said.