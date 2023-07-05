A New Jersey Judge Posted Videos on TikTok. Now He Might Be Dismissed From the Bench. Superior Court judge Gary N. Wilcox, 58, uploaded roughly 40 publicly available videos over two years.

By Amanda Breen

boonchai wedmakawand | Getty Images

From 2021 to March 2023, a judge in New Jersey uploaded approximately 40 public videos of himself lip-syncing lyrics from mainstream rap songs on TikTok under an alias.

Now, he's facing the consequences: On Monday, the court system said it had filed a complaint against Superior Court judge Gary N. Wilcox, who will undergo a hearing that could result in a reprimand or dismissal, The New York Times reported.

Related: How to Use TikTok to Promote Your Business | Entrepreneur

Some of Wilcox's TikTok videos feature explicit references to violence, sex and misogyny, with "profanity" and "racist terms" appearing in several recorded in the judge's court chambers, per the state's Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct. Wilcox also donned his judicial robes in certain videos.

Fifty-eight-year-old Wilcox, who used the alias "Sal Tortorella" to post his videos on TikTok, presides over criminal cases in Bergen County, New Jersey. A Harvard Law School graduate, he was admitted to the state's bar more than 30 years ago and has been a Superior Court Judge since 2011, per the NYT.

TikTok has more than 40,000 "trust and safety professionals" who develop and enforce policies regarding explicit content, especially for its users between ages 13-17, per the platform — using AI to bolster its efforts.

Related: Blow Up On TikTok By Following These 4 Rules | Entrepreneur

The Wilcox case will likely hinge on free speech arguments and was filed one day after the New Jersey court ruled that police must prove more than basic probable cause to continuously monitor Facebook to investigate crimes, a method likened to tapping someone's phone, according to the NYT.

Wavy Line
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Social Media Legal News and Trends tiktok

Most Popular

See all
Operations & Logistics

5 Ways to Automate Your Client Onboarding Process

Nailing your onboarding process means happy customers that stay longer — and a much more efficient business.

By Tina Dahmen
Devices

Don't Wait for Prime Day to Invest in This Lifetime eSIM and Data Plan

Avoid roaming charges for life with this US-Only eSIM and data plan.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Leadership Qualities the Most Successful Small Business Owners Share

While every entrepreneur has a unique journey, there are certain qualities that the most successful small business owners have.

By Mark Kravietz
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Growing a Business

Why Lifelong Learning Is the Key to Entrepreneurial Success — and How to Embrace the Lifelong Learner Within Yourself

Let's discuss the power of lifelong learning and a few habits you must cultivate to embrace the lifelong learner within yourself.

By Chris Kille
Marketing

Brand Loyalty Isn't Enough to Keep Customers — But Reviews and Rewards Are. Here's How.

Reviews and rewards are the biggest factors swaying consumers in the new digital landscape. Brands need to get with the program.

By Daniel Todd