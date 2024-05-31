Get All Access for $5/mo

Selena Gomez Says She Isn't Selling Her $2 Billion Beauty Company Gomez said in a new interview that she will be working on products for Rare "for the next few years."

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Selena Gomez recently shut down rumors that she was thinking about selling her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, or possibly taking it public.
  • Rare Beauty is reportedly worth $2 billion.

Actor, singer, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez isn't selling her multi-billion dollar beauty brand any time soon.

Gomez clarified in an interview this week that she was not thinking about selling her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, or taking it public. The company is reportedly worth $2 billion.

"I don't have any plans on that, genuinely," Gomez told TIME.

Gomez mainly focuses on Rare Beauty's product development and philanthropy, overseeing the Rare Impact Fund, which has raised $13 million since Gomez founded the company in 2020.

She told TIME that she will be working on products for Rare "for the next few years" and that she never wanted the company "to be about making a lot of money and that's it."

Selena Gomez. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Gomez's remarks refute a March report that Rare Beauty was in private talks about a possible sale or IPO.

Related: Is Selena Gomez the Next Beauty Billionaire?

Rare is popular on social media and sells an array of $30 and under makeup, body care, and brushes.

A $23 liquid blush from the company went viral on TikTok in 2022 and brought in $70 million in revenue that year. The company's bestsellers include tinted lip oil and matte lipstick, per a ranking on its site.

Rare reportedly hit more than $400 million in net sales from February 2023 to February 2024.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Leak Spills the Secret Sauce for Search Rankings — Here's What to Know

It's the biggest peek into Google's search secrets yet.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Starting a Business

Monetize Your Expertise — The Ultimate Guide to Creating and Selling Online Courses and eBooks

Unlock the secrets to transforming your knowledge into income with this comprehensive guide on creating and selling online courses and eBooks.

By Jonathan Herrick
Franchise

Wildly Popular McDonald's Spinoff CosMc's Will Expand to 10 Locations This Year. Find Out Which Cities Will Get An Outpost.

CosMc's, which debuted in Illinois last year, has four locations and six more planned, including one in a new city.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs in Every U.S. State, According to a New Report

Certain states pay higher salaries for the same job.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Train for Microsoft Tech Certification — $70 Through the End of May

This well-reviewed bundle features 11 courses on Microsoft security, management, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store