Tattoo Removal Studio Will Remove Kanye West Tats for Free
London-based Naama Tattoo is offering the service as part of its "second chances" program.
After Kanye West, A.K.A. Ye, made antisemitic statements and false claims about George Floyd's killing, a London-based tattoo parlor announced on Instagram that it would remove West-related tattoos for free.
Naama Tattoo parlor said its offer to remove tattoos of the controversial rapper was a "natural extension" of its "second chances" project, which offers free tattoo laser removal to people seeking to rid themselves of certain types of ink — gang tats or an ex's name. The procedure, which can cost roughly $2,400 elsewhere, has prompted several customers to contact Naama about having their Ye tattoos lasered off.
"We understand that tattoos can be triggering for some people and not everyone can afford to remove their tattoos," the company told The Washington Post in an email Thursday. It noted that one of the people who took them up on the offer said she was being trolled for her Ye-inspired tattoo.
The store said several people have contacted it in recent weeks to have their Ye tattoos lasered off — a procedure that can cost up to 2,000 pounds (about $2,400).
Ye was dropped by brands including Adidas and Gap and locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts over his past comments and posts. On Thursday, he appeared on Alex Jones's Infowars clad in a full-head balaclava. He doubled down on his past statements, telling Jones, "I like Hitler," and, "Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."
Naama told the Post that "there are a few former fans with tattoo regret," stating that three clients are already in the middle of the tattoo removal process, and ten more are ready for consultations. Following Ye's comments on Infowars, that number seems likely to rise.
