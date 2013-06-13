The Skinny on Widening Student Debt Loads (Infographic) With tuition costs rising and the job market as competitive as ever, some graduates question the price of a college education.

By Andrea Huspeni

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

johnbatchelorshow.com

Education may be a priceless experience for young entrepreneurs, but these days as the job market remains tight and the economy sluggish, many are beginning to wonder if the cost isn't too high.

With the average debt load among graduates amounting to roughly $35,200, many are beginning to question the value of a college education, according to financial service Fidelity Investments' latest survey. Having to pay back student loans while, for instance, simultaneously attempting to start a business can be too much of a burden. Some debt-laden graduates will simply delay or even halt their entrepreneurial plans rather than have to face the hardship.

Plus, the interest rate on federal subsidized Stafford loans is expected to double to 6.8 percent from 3.4 percent on July 1. For more tidbits on student debt, check out the infographic from ORC International below:

Related: How to Become a Technical Co-Founder on the Quick

The Skinny on Widening Student Debt Loads (Infographic)
Andrea Huspeni

Founder of This Dog's Life

Andrea Huspeni is the former special projects director at Entrepreneur.com and the founder of This Dog's Life.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

7 Telltale Signs of a Weak Leader

Whether a bully or a people pleaser who can't tell hard truths, poor leadership takes many forms.

By Peter Diamond
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Elon Musk's DOGE Is Hiring People Eager to 'Work Long Hours' to Eliminate 'Waste, Fraud and Abuse' in the Government. Here's How to Apply.

The Department of Government Efficiency is hiring U.S. citizens to help cut spending and headcounts in the federal government.

By David James
Business News

'Everyone Can Profit From It': What Is DeepSeek? China's 'Cheap' to Make AI Chatbot Climbs to the Top of Apple, Google U.S. App Stores

DeepSeek researchers claim it was developed for less than $6 million, a contrast to the $100 million it takes U.S. tech startups to create AI.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'I Love Doing Product Reviews': Bill Gates Stepped Down from Microsoft in 2020, But Admits He Still Spends 15% of His Time Working at the Company

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Gates also said he is still close with Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Uber's CEO Says Drivers Have About 10 Years Left Before They Will Be Replaced

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the jobs of human drivers are safe for the next decade, but after that, another type of driver will take over.

By Sherin Shibu