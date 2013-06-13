The Skinny on Widening Student Debt Loads (Infographic)

With tuition costs rising and the job market as competitive as ever, some graduates question the price of a college education.

Education may be a priceless experience for young entrepreneurs, but these days as the job market remains tight and the economy sluggish, many are beginning to wonder if the cost isn't too high.

With the average debt load among graduates amounting to roughly $35,200, many are beginning to question the value of a college education, according to financial service Fidelity Investments' latest survey. Having to pay back student loans while, for instance, simultaneously attempting to start a business can be too much of a burden. Some debt-laden graduates will simply delay or even halt their entrepreneurial plans rather than have to face the hardship.

Plus, the interest rate on federal subsidized Stafford loans is expected to double to 6.8 percent from 3.4 percent on July 1. For more tidbits on student debt, check out the infographic from ORC International below:

