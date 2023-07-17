'Mass Chaos': Thousands Stranded as Storms Cause Thousands of Flight Cancelations in NYC Area Flash floods and severe weather warnings were issued throughout the day on Sunday.

By Emily Rella

More air travel disasters struck over the weekend as thousands of flights were canceled in and out of the Northeast, namely at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Newark Airport in New Jersey due to bad weather.

According to Flight Aware, there were 346 flight cancelations between the three airports on Saturday and another 1,013 between the three on Sunday.

Mass thunderstorms and flash flooding caused ground stops at both JFK and LGA, though all three airports issued warnings to travelers on social media about checking their flight statuses before arriving.

Hundreds lamented on social media about the mass cancelations at the three airports, with many citing multiple flight cancelations and an inability to rebook.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood and severe weather warnings throughout the day on Sunday before issuing a tornado warning late afternoon for the area including parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

According to local outlet ABC 7, it's estimated that areas of New York received upwards of four to eight inches of rainfall totals on Sunday.

Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com.

