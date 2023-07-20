A 14-Year-Old Who Broke into Nearly 40 Cars Was Inspired by Viral TikTok Trend, According to Police Reports The TikTok trend, dubbed the "Kia Challenge," has become a nationwide issue, with young individuals sharing car theft techniques online.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • Plano Police say that a viral TikTok trend where users shared tips on stealing certain Hyundai and Kia brand cars played a key role in a 14-year-old's car theft offenses — all 38 of them.

After allegedly being inspired by a viral TikTok trend, a 14-year-old Texas teenager embarked on a crime spree, breaking into nearly 40 cars, Fox 4 Dallas reported.

The 14-year-old was apprehended on July 6 in West Plano while attempting to steal a vehicle. Upon further investigation, authorities discovered that this wasn't his first offense, and he was linked to 38 thefts and attempted thefts.

"Some of them were attempted thefts, and some of them were actually stolen," Jennifer Chapman of the Plano Police Department told the outlet.

Plano Police say that a viral TikTok trend where users shared tips on stealing certain Hyundai and Kia brand cars played a key role in the teenager's offenses.

Chapman added that the number of vehicles stolen over the last year has jumped 15%.

The "Kia Challenge" has led to a surge in car theft across the country. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images | Getty Images.

The Plano Police Department, along with Kia and Hyundai, is currently investigating the matter, but no additional details about the suspect have been disclosed, according to Fox News.

Related: These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them

The online trend of juveniles breaking into cars — dubbed the "Kia challenge" — has emerged as a nationwide issue over the past year, where young individuals share information on car theft techniques. The original video, released in July 2022, showcases how to break into a Kia using only a screwdriver.

The challenge led to a nationwide increase of thefts of later-made models that lacked electronic immobilizers, which made them easy targets for thieves following the instructional videos on social media. Some areas, like Memphis, had nearly double the amount of car thefts in 2022 as compared to 2021, per The New York Times.

Kia and Hyundai attempted to combat these thefts by releasing software in February to deter criminals.

In May, the automakers settled a $200 million consumer class-action lawsuit related to car thefts influenced by the TikTok trend. The lawsuit accused the automakers of making cars that are vulnerable to theft.

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Cars News and Trends Theft Crime tiktok

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Franchise

He Got Bored With Retirement. Now He's Selling $18 Million Annually.

Don Lanier was ready for a change, and that pushed him to succeed. Here's how he did it.

By Kim Kavin
Innovation

The Top 3 Do's and Don'ts of Integrating ChatGPT into Your Business

Here are a few essential tips for harnessing the power of AI technology in real estate, property management and other industries.

By Nathan Miller
Side Hustle

7 Innovative Online Business Ideas for Digital Entrepreneurship

Do you like the idea of working from your computer, from home, while being your own boss? Here are seven ideas for online business you might try.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

Her 'Junk' Side Hustle Soared to $10,000 in Monthly Sales Using a Simple Secret Every Business Owner Should Know

Maddy Clements, founder of sustainable clothing business JUNK GOLD, reveals how social media — coupled with another important tool — helped her sales skyrocket.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Angry Customers Boycotting Bud Light Haven't Meaningfully Impacted Sales, Says Anheuser-Busch CEO

AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris addressed the controversy on an earnings call.

By Amanda Breen