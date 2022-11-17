Traveling for the Holidays? TSA Won't Let You Bring These 5 Popular Treats on the Plane.
It's sure to be a busy travel season, so don't make it harder.
The holiday season and delicious food might go hand in hand, but think twice before packing some of your favorite traditional treats in your carry-on this year.
According to the TSA, if "you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces," then you should check the item in question.
Related: Turkey Prices Could Rise as Much as 23%
Here are the five holiday foods the TSA won't allow in your carry-on bag:
- Eggnog
- Champagne, wine or sparkling apple cider
- Cranberry sauce (homemade or store-bought)
- Preserves, jams and jellies (homemade or store-bought)
- Maple syrup
Some seasonal goodies that do get the green light?
- Fruitcake
- Cookies, cake and pies
- Chocolates
- Candy canes
- Fruit and nut baskets
- Spices
- Ham (frozen or cooked)
Are you in charge of making the bundt cake this holiday season? Good news, both your cake and the pan can fly in your carry-on bag! Looking for more details? Click here: https://t.co/e4K8eKXmNu #NationalBundtPanDay pic.twitter.com/2VSayScnzT— TSA (@TSA) November 15, 2022
Per a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), many people will be jetting off to their celebrations this year: 47% of survey respondents say they plan to travel over the holiday season — with 46% of those planning to do so by plane.
Related: Deduct Your Holiday Business Travel and Dining the Smart Way
Make what are sure to be lengthy TSA lines a little more bearable by leaving your eggnog and cranberry sauce at home — or in your checked bag.
