The holiday season and delicious food might go hand in hand, but think twice before packing some of your favorite traditional treats in your carry-on this year.

According to the TSA, if "you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces," then you should check the item in question.

Here are the five holiday foods the TSA won't allow in your carry-on bag:

Eggnog

Champagne, wine or sparkling apple cider

Cranberry sauce (homemade or store-bought)

Preserves, jams and jellies (homemade or store-bought)

Maple syrup

Some seasonal goodies that do get the green light?

Fruitcake

Cookies, cake and pies

Chocolates

Candy canes

Fruit and nut baskets

Spices

Ham (frozen or cooked)

Are you in charge of making the bundt cake this holiday season? Good news, both your cake and the pan can fly in your carry-on bag!

Per a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), many people will be jetting off to their celebrations this year: 47% of survey respondents say they plan to over the holiday season — with 46% of those planning to do so by plane.

Make what are sure to be lengthy TSA lines a little more bearable by leaving your eggnog and cranberry sauce at home — or in your checked bag.