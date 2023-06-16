'A Million Girls Would Kill for This Job': 'Vogue' Is Hiring an Assistant for Anna Wintour "Vogue" parent company Condé Nast posted the listing for the position this week.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Anna Wintour attends the 2023 Ali Forney Center A Place At The Table Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 12, 2023.

A job made infamous by the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada is now up for grabs.

Condé Nast is searching for an assistant to Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast global chief content officer Anna Wintour, whom the film's character Miranda Priestly is allegedly based on.

In The Devil Wears Prada, Priestly's tough exterior and harsh subtleties are shown through her relationship with her assistant Andy, who ultimately walks away from a job that is most certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Related: 4 Powerful Life Lessons From Anna Wintour

"A million girls would kill for this job," one character bluntly says in the film — and now a million people might actually try.

The position will pay up to $80,000 dependent on the candidate's experience and includes many different responsibilities, from administrative tasks like fielding phone calls and emails to more hands-on content assistance like coordinating presentations and contributing to production initiatives.

"The successful candidate will be extremely organized, efficient, deadline-oriented and able to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced, matrixed, digital media environment," the listing reads. "This is a tremendous opportunity for an ambitious, business-savvy professional who is passionate about culture, fashion, digital media and content."

Related: Drake Slammed With Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit For Copying Vogue Cover

Vogue's ideal candidate is someone with a "can-do attitude balanced by humility" who must have an undergraduate college degree and one to two years of experience in an assistant role within the industry.

Rumors about Wintour's notoriously tough persona have run rampant over the years, including one that she refuses to get into the elevator with other employees — if you see Wintour walking toward the lift, you're expected to get out.

The 73-year-old became editor-in-chief of American Vogue in 1988 and was appointed global chief content officer for all of Condé Nast in 2020.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Fashion News and Trends Magazines

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too

Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, co-founders of Mission Cocktails, bonded over humble origins, shared values and the desire to give back.

By Amanda Breen
Operations & Logistics

The Dos and Don'ts of Recession Cost-Cutting

Before simply taking a hatchet to business expenses in response to a downturn, it's vital to formulate a comprehensive plan. Here's how.

By Mike Kappel
Business News

Average 401(k) Account Balances Plummeted Last Year. How Does Yours Compare to the Typical American's?

More Americans are taking hardship withdrawals from their accounts, too.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Get Microsoft Office Pro Plus for a Specially Reduced Price

For just $50 you'll get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Pro Plus and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

5 Critical Changes Marketing Agencies Need to Make to Survive the Second Half of 2023 and Beyond

Resetting your strategic vision, tackling talent shortages and embracing environmental objectives like net-zero are just a few of the challenges facing agencies at the end of this year.

By Nicholas Leighton