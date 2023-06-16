A job made infamous by the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada is now up for grabs.

Condé Nast is searching for an assistant to Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast global chief content officer Anna Wintour, whom the film's character Miranda Priestly is allegedly based on.

In The Devil Wears Prada, Priestly's tough exterior and harsh subtleties are shown through her relationship with her assistant Andy, who ultimately walks away from a job that is most certainly not for the faint-hearted.

"A million girls would kill for this job," one character bluntly says in the film — and now a million people might actually try.

The position will pay up to $80,000 dependent on the candidate's experience and includes many different responsibilities, from administrative tasks like fielding phone calls and emails to more hands-on content assistance like coordinating presentations and contributing to production initiatives.

"The successful candidate will be extremely organized, efficient, deadline-oriented and able to multitask and prioritize in a fast-paced, matrixed, digital media environment," the listing reads. "This is a tremendous opportunity for an ambitious, business-savvy professional who is passionate about culture, fashion, digital media and content."

Vogue's ideal candidate is someone with a "can-do attitude balanced by humility" who must have an undergraduate college degree and one to two years of experience in an assistant role within the industry.

Rumors about Wintour's notoriously tough persona have run rampant over the years, including one that she refuses to get into the elevator with other employees — if you see Wintour walking toward the lift, you're expected to get out.

The 73-year-old became editor-in-chief of American Vogue in 1988 and was appointed global chief content officer for all of Condé Nast in 2020.