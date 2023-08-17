The Trevi Fountain is one of Europe's most coveted tourist attractions.

The Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, is one of the most popular attractions in all of Europe, with thousands of tourists visiting daily tossing coins into the water with the hopes that their wishes will come true.

And while crowds gathering around the fountain is nothing new, most visitors wouldn't dare help themselves to the water inside. But that's exactly what one tourist did — a woman was caught on camera trying to fill up a bottle with the coveted waters.

A TikTok video by user Lex Jones that's been viewed over 1.3 million times shows a woman in a blue shirt climbing over rocks to make her way to a water spout coming out of the fountain.

A guard for the fountain swiftly caught the woman as she attempted to leave. The two engaged in conversation before the fountain-climber was led away.

Thousands took to the comment section to express shock and dismay.

"I refuse to think people can be THIS stupid," one user wrote. "And what was she thinking? Drinking that water?!?!?!?!?!"

"That fountain is 260 years old," another pointed out. "If every idiot started climbing all over it it could suffer damage. Marble cracks."

According to Rome's tourism website, it is believed that young lovers who drink water from the Fountain of Love (a small rectangular fountain attached to the Trevi) will "stay in love forever and will remain forever faithful to one another."

Tourists can be fined up to 500 euros for entering the fountain (roughly $544), which was constructed from 1732 to 1762. It's estimated that roughly 1,200 tourists visit the fountain every hour.

It remains unclear whether or not the woman was fined or arrested.

The incident follows another incident earlier this week where two intoxicated American tourists were found sleeping inside the Eiffel Tower way into the morning hours when the attraction was set to open.