Two Drunk American Tourists Found 'Trapped' Inside the Eiffel Tower After Impromptu Sleepover Eiffel Tower security was in for a shock after discovering the tourists asleep inside the landmark.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Two American tourists were discovered inside the Eiffel Tower before the site opened for the day.
  • The pair were removed from the premise and handed over to police.

Paris is always a good idea, but breaking and entering never is.

Two male American tourists went well beyond midnight in Paris with a drunken impromptu sleepover atop the Eiffel Tower.

The pair were found asleep inside the tower on Monday morning by Eiffel Tower security after getting "trapped" inside the structure "due to their excessive alcohol consumption," after entering the landmark on Sunday evening, Paris prosecutors told CNN.

The pals gained access to the structure when they purchased an entry ticket around 10:40 p.m. and climbed to the top of the tower, a police source told CBS News. On the way down, though, they jumped over security barriers and spent the night between the tower's second and third levels in a spot typically closed to the public.

RELATED: Traveling to Europe Will Get Harder in 2024 — Here's Why

The two were discovered before the site opened for the day at 9 a.m., forcing the attraction to open an hour later than usual.

The Eiffel Tower operates from 9 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. with a last admission at 11:45 p.m., according to Eiffel Tickets.

Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Tourists queue at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

According to Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), which operates the tourist attraction, the pair were removed from the premises and handed over to police.

RELATED: 8 Islands U.S. Citizens Can Visit Without a Passport, As Months-Long Passport Delays Drag On

Although the wanderers presented "no threat," SETE plans to press charges for the intrusion. Still, Paris prosecutors aren't planning on fining the pair for trespassing as "no damage was found," the prosecutors' office told CNN.

At this time there's no word on the whereabouts of the two Eiffel Tower sleepers.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Travel Tourism News and Trends Sleep France Business News

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

A Retiree in Florida Started This 'Fun' Remote Side Hustle Out of Boredom. Now She Makes Up to $3,000 a Week.

When Chanda Torrey retired, she looked around for an enjoyable hobby that might also bring in some income. Now she's offering up her playbook to others.

By Frances Dodds
Marketing

How to Do Influencer Marketing the Right Way in 2023

There's a right way and a wrong way to incorporate influencers into your marketing strategy. Here's how to do it right.

By Amine Rahal
Travel

Entrepreneur Autos Test Drive: Mazda CX-50

Does this compact crossover SUV deliver all the zoom-zoom you need?

By Dan Bova
Business News

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Accidentally Ate Magic Mushrooms While on Business In China: 'I Was Not Aware'

The mushrooms were part of a popular dish made in Yunnan culture.

By Emily Rella
By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner