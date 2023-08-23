Wegmans told customers that all transactions made on August 16 were at risk for being duplicated.

If you're a frequent Wegman's shopper, you might want to check your receipts.

The grocery store has confirmed that customers who made credit card transactions on August 16 may have been double charged due to a system error, the cause of which is still unknown.

"Some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order," the grocery chain said in a segment regarding both online and in-store purchases, per local outlet CBS Boston.

Customers took to social media to warn others and vent about the double charges they noticed once they had rendered.

"I just saw a double charge on my account and called, this is the explanation I was given," said Jessica Figueroa regarding a Massachusetts location, saying that she was told that the chain experienced a system-wide error. "Supposedly corporate is working to rectify all and supposedly the double charge will just fall off."

"I just called, & every customer who shopped at any Wegmans on August 16 was double charged," another woman said on X.

On August 16, I spent $450 on groceries at Wegmans & then I made an additional $45 purchase because I forgot items. I was double charged for both transactions. I just called, & every customer who shopped at any Wegmans on August 16 was double charged. Check your statements. — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) August 18, 2023

Wegmans stores double charged or over charged customers recently. Please check your accounts if you shopped there in the last few days. I just heard this on KYW news radio in Philly. — Arlene Edmonds (@AEWriter) August 23, 2023

I was double charged for over $300 at Hudson Titus! I called corporate and didn't even get an apology — Elizabeth Freshman (@ElizabethFresh1) August 18, 2023

The grocer said the duplicate charges will be reversed in "the upcoming days" for customers who were affected by the glitch.

Wegmans, which is headquartered in Rochester, New York, currently has 110 locations nationwide.