'I Didn't Even Get an Apology': Furious Shoppers Notice Double Charges at Popular Grocery Chain Wegmans told customers that all transactions made on August 16 were at risk for being duplicated.

By Emily Rella

If you're a frequent Wegman's shopper, you might want to check your receipts.

The grocery store has confirmed that customers who made credit card transactions on August 16 may have been double charged due to a system error, the cause of which is still unknown.

"Some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order," the grocery chain said in a segment regarding both online and in-store purchases, per local outlet CBS Boston.

Related: Trader Joe's President Addresses Self-Checkout Rumors

Customers took to social media to warn others and vent about the double charges they noticed once they had rendered.

"I just saw a double charge on my account and called, this is the explanation I was given," said Jessica Figueroa regarding a Massachusetts location, saying that she was told that the chain experienced a system-wide error. "Supposedly corporate is working to rectify all and supposedly the double charge will just fall off."

"I just called, & every customer who shopped at any Wegmans on August 16 was double charged," another woman said on X.

The grocer said the duplicate charges will be reversed in "the upcoming days" for customers who were affected by the glitch.

Related: Former Employee Stole Over $500,000 From Wegmans

Wegmans, which is headquartered in Rochester, New York, currently has 110 locations nationwide.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Video: Couple Frantically Tries To Wave Down Cruise Ship Before Being Stranded At Dock

The couple was set to board the MSC Splendida in Bari, Italy.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Saw on YouTube Earned Him a Multi-Year Deal With Sony and Income Streams Generating Tens of Thousands

Ethan "Haze" Hayes, 22, picked up the hobby in college — then turned it into a full-time career.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Are Already Selling Out, Per Convicted Fraudster Billy McFarland

McFarland served four years in prison on several counts of fraud for his involvement in the unlawful organization of the original Fyre Festival.

By Sam Silverman
Money & Finance

How to Prepare a Company to Go Public in a Volatile Market

Wondering whether now is the right time? Read on.

By Peter Goldstein
By Emily Rella
Business News

American Airlines Agrees to Substantial Pilot Pay Raises — Here's What It Could Mean For Travelers

The deal guarantees an immediate 21% pay increase for around 15,000 pilots and outlines further raises over the next four years.

By Madeline Garfinkle