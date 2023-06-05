A Wegmans Employee Allegedly Stole Over $500,000 from the Company Alicia Torres pleaded guilty to crimes carried out over nine years while working at Wegmans in Webster, New York.

By Madeline Garfinkle

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Alicia Torres, 47, pleaded guilty to wire fraud last week in a scheme that resulted in her stealing over half a million dollars from her former employer, Wegmans.

For nearly nine years, Torres processed about 350 fraudulent credit card refunds through Wegmans' pharmacy and pocketed the refund amounts to her own bank account. Between 2014 and February 2023, Torres' scam resulted in her receiving $568,021.69 of "fictitious" refunds.

Torres worked at a Wegmans location in Webster, New York for about 27 years. Her charge of wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine. Torres' sentencing is scheduled for September 11.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Torres decided on the refund amount based on actual refunds she had witnessed customers receive in the past. She then "tricked" the pharmacist on duty to authorize the refund requests and, once approved, transfer the funds to her personal account by swiping her card into Wegmans' payment system.

Torres also stole $10,922.17 from Wegmans with fraudulent gift card refunds between 2020 and February 2023.

Related: A Retired Teacher and Her Daughter Were Scammed Out of $200,000 Over Email: 'I'm 69 Years Old and Now I'm Broke and Homeless'

According to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, employee theft costs businesses $50 billion a year, and according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the average cost per fraud case by employees is $1,509,000.

Related: Employee Theft is More Common Than You Think. This is What You Should Do About It.

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Scams News and Trends Theft Fraud

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Living

5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Your body and mind are the cornerstones of your success — are you taking care of yourself?

By Kelly Lynn Adams
Business News

California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Lijuan "Angela" Chen faces two charges that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Your Summer Air Travel Could Be Complicated By a 'Very Frustrating' Issue, Expert Says

It's a global problem with no end in sight anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

3 Companies to Pay Over $1 Billion in Settlement Over 'Forever Chemicals' Allegedly Contaminating U.S. Water Systems

Polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are nearly impossible to break down and can have serious consequences to human health and the environment.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Devices

Score a Refurbished, Grade-A iPad Mini and Free Headphones for Just $99.99

Take advantage of this amazing price just in time for summer.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

The FTC Is About to Change Subscription Services Forever. Here's How You Can Prepare.

The new "click-to-cancel" provision will make renewing and terminating subscriptions easier.

By Monica Eaton