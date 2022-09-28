The Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest in These 10 Cities
The housing market is shifting, and these cities are seeing prices drop the fastest.
With rising mortgage rates, ongoing inflation and economic uncertainty, the housing market has shifted dramatically in the past few months. New data from Redfin found the top 10 cities where the market has cooled the fastest from February 2022 to August 2022. Using the metrics of prices, price drops, supply, pending sales, sale-to-list ratio and speed of home sales, Redfin found that almost all of the fastest-cooling markets are on the West Coast. Coming in at number one was Seattle, Washington, with about 34% fewer homes sold in the first two weeks of August than a year earlier.
Related: Is a Housing Market Correction Finally Underway?
"A lot of sellers aren't able to get the price they want because buyers don't want to compete with other offers when mortgage rates are double what they were a year ago," Seattle Redfin agent David Palmer said in the report.
The rest of the list is as follows:
1. Seattle, WA
2. Las Vegas, NV
3. San Jose, CA
4. San Diego, CA
5&6. Sacramento, CA and Denver, CO (tie)
7. Phoenix, AZ
8. Oakland, CA
9. North Port, FL
10. Tacoma, WA
"These are all places where homebuyers are feeling the sting of rising home prices, higher mortgage rates and inflation very sharply," Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said in the report. "They're slowing down partly because so many people have been priced out and partly because last year's record-low rates made them unsustainably hot. The good news is that the slowdown is dampening competition and giving those who can still afford to buy more negotiating power."
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
When Her Parents' Restaurant Burned Down, This First-Generation Founder's Hot Sauce Brand Rose From the Ashes to Take on Corporate Giants
-
Not Hitting Your Goals? Here's How to Know If You Should Change Tactics or Strategy.
-
You Can Generate Your Own Viral LinkedIn Post With This Hilarious Tool
-
This Couple Lost Everything When the Housing Market Crashed. But Manifesting 'Magic' Helped Them Launch a Metaphysical Brand With 10 Stores.
-
-
The Best Software Solutions and Tech Providers in the Franchising Industry
-
This 18-Year-Old Student Wanted a Better Way to Keep Track of His School Work. So He Built an App — and a Business.