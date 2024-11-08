President-elect Donald Trump's new team is starting to take shape.

Trump has hired top aide, Susie Wiles, 67, an experienced Republican strategist and operative whose political career dates back to the 1970s, for the chief of staff position.

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns," Trump said in a statement, per the AP.

"It is a well-deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," he added.

Who is Susie Wiles?

Wiles is the daughter of sports broadcasting icon Pat Summerall. She has worked on Republican campaigns for decades, including Ronald Reagan's winning 1980 presidential campaign and the Bush-Quayle election in 1988. Wiles helped get now-Senator Rick Scott elected Governor of the Sunshine State in 2010 and worked with Mitt Romney's advisory council for his 2012 presidential run.

Trump reportedly met Wiles during the 2015 Republican presidential primary, per the BBC, and she became the co-chair of his Florida campaign.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush wrote on X that Wiles is a "great choice" for the position.