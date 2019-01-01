Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Would you like to start an aerobics training business, but don't have the experience or qualifications required? Fear not, you still can--by starting an aerobics center. An aerobics center is simply a leased location that has been specifically set up to operate as an aerobics training center. The center can have multiple training rooms that are fully equipped and rented on a short- or long-term basis by qualified aerobics instructors to conduct their classes. Alternately, splitting the instruction course fees paid by students with the instructors can generate revenues. Additional income can be earned by locating a refreshment booth in the aerobics center, as well as selling related products such as sportswear, books and videos on aerobics training topics.

