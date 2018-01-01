Album Cover Art

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Old LP records are not only collectible for the music, but also for the often very elaborate album covers. Once framed, album covers become fantastic pieces of art and are highly sought after home and office decorations. The perfect place to market your music art is to CD music shops. This is a great retail distribution point as the match and fit is ideal. Establishing retail accounts is as simple as booking appointments with music shop managers and presenting finished and framed samples of your music artwork. At first you may even want to locate the artwork in the retail stores on a consignment basis. This can be your way of reassuring retailers that this is a no-risk situation. Additional methods to market the product include sales to interior designers, flea markets, mall kiosks, and direct sales to businesses like clothing stores, restaurants and offices. Whichever marketing method you chose, there will be very little resistance to sales of the art, as there is virtually no competition in this business. The best source for the album covers are garage sales, flea markets, and used record stores (covers must be in good condition). requirements: I suggest that you not only frame the album covers, but you also manufacture the frames yourself. In doing this you can better suit a frame to the art. Create highly attractive frames from brushed metal, glass, and other interesting materials. You will need a few basic hand tools and framing supplies, but that is about all that is required to get this business rolling. profit potential: Once framed, you will have no problem commanding $30 to $40 for each piece wholesale and more than $60 retail. The profit margins are great when you consider that you can purchase the albums covers for about 50 cents, spend another $5 on framing material and only have a half hour's time into each finished piece. Providing you can tap into the right market to sell your music artwork, you can easily make $1,000 per month or more, and best of all, this can be accomplished with a part-time effort of only 10 to 12 hours per week.