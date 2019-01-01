My Queue

Art Easels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Hobby artists rank in the millions, and starting a business that builds and sells art easels is a very easy and inexpensive enterprise to get rolling. The business can be operated from a small homebased workshop, and the art easels can be sold to artist supply stores on a wholesale basis. Furthermore, once the business has been established and all of the manufacturing bugs have been ironed out, approach various manufacturers of all-inclusive painting kits to check out the viability of including an art easel with these painting kits. Providing this can be achieved, the business could become a large and profitable concern in a very short period of time.

