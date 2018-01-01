Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Headboards for beds featuring elaborate art or photographs are beginning to pop up in specialty retail stores across the U.S., as well as being featured increasingly in interior decorating magazines and publications. This creates a terrific opportunity for the enterprising entrepreneur to capitalize on this new furniture fashion trend by starting a business that designs, manufactures and sells art headboards for beds. The headboards can feature original art paintings or enlarged photographs that are adhered to the headboard. The art headboards can be sold on a wholesale basis to furniture and decorating retailers or directly to consumers and decorating professionals. Currently, art headboards are retailing for $250 for simple designs and paintings and can retail for as much as $1,000 for more elaborate pieces.