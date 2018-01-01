Artificial Plants

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Designing, making and selling artificial plants is a terrific home based business venture to put into action, as the demand for artificial plants is strong. Artificial plants are easy to make, and the raw materials required are available in almost every craft supply store. Additionally, many of these same craft stores also stock books and instruction videos on how to make artificial plants for profit. Marketing the artificial plants can be accomplished in a number of ways, including selling the plants to retailers on a wholesale basis, placing the plants at retail locations on a consignment basis and selling the plants to interior designers and event planners at discounted prices.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.