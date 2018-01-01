Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Designing, making and selling artificial plants is a terrific home based business venture to put into action, as the demand for artificial plants is strong. Artificial plants are easy to make, and the raw materials required are available in almost every craft supply store. Additionally, many of these same craft stores also stock books and instruction videos on how to make artificial plants for profit. Marketing the artificial plants can be accomplished in a number of ways, including selling the plants to retailers on a wholesale basis, placing the plants at retail locations on a consignment basis and selling the plants to interior designers and event planners at discounted prices.