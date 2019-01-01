Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An awning cleaning service is a fantastic new business enterprise to put into action, as it requires no special skills or technical experience, and the income potential is outstanding. If the following list appeals to you in terms of excellent reasons why to start a business, then you may have found the right business venture to start in your community. • Extremely low initial investment, and a fast return on investment. • Easily managed from a homebased office. • Flexible full- or part-time work hours. • No special skills requirements. • Unlimited market demand, with minimal competition. • No inventory to warehouse. • Potential to earn $75,000 per year or more. • Excellent growth potential, with franchise possibilities. In the past decade more and more business owners have been switching to commercial awning signs, as opposed to the traditional box sign for advertising their business. All of these awnings have one thing in common. They all have to be cleaned on a regular basis in order to project a good corporate image for the businesses they are promoting. This fact creates an enormous opportunity for the enterprising entrepreneur to cash in and profit, by starting an awning cleaning service. The best way to market, promote, and gain clients for this business is to simply start knocking on doors. Visit all the businesses in your community that have awning signs and talk to the business owners. Explain the benefits of keeping the awnings clean and maintained, as well as the benefits of using your service. This may seem to be an old-fashioned and time consuming marketing method. However, if you set a goal of visiting ten potential clients per day and can close two of these presentations, you will then have 40 new clients in a month's time and be well on your way to establishing a solid and profitable business concern.

