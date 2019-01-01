Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The popular colors for bathtubs in the Ã¢â‚¬Ëœ70s were pink and blue; brown in the Ã¢â‚¬Ëœ80s; white in the Ã¢â‚¬Ëœ90s; and now black, as we head in the new millennium. Not all homeowners can afford to replace their bathtubs just to keep up with new and popular remodeling trends. However, many of these same homeowners can certainly afford to have their bathtubs reglazed as a method of inexpensively updating their bathrooms' appearance. Starting a bathtub reglazing service requires very little working experience, and the equipment is readily available through paint and industrial supply stores. The service is best marketed by establishing alliances with industry-related businesses, such as construction companies and property maintenance companies who can utilize the serve for their clients. The bathtub reglazing can also be marketed to end consumers via a display and demonstration booth that can be setup at home and garden trade shows to collect sales leads. The potential to profit will vary greatly in this business and be determined by factors such as material cost markup, number of bathtubs reglazed , and operating overhead. However, once established, the business can easily generate an income in the range of $40 to $40 per hour.

Categories