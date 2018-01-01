Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Take flier delivery to the next level by starting a community bulletin board service. The concept is very straightforward. In exchange for a flat monthly fee, you post promotional fliers for retailers, professionals, and service providers on bulletin boards throughout the local trading area. Community bulletin boards are typically found in supermarkets, schools, laundries, libraries, gas stations, community centers and fitness clubs. Most, however, have a policy of removing fliers after a week so that boards do not get overcrowded, and to allow space for new fliers to be posted. Even though most small business owners realize that posting fliers on community bulletin boards is a fast, frugal and effective way to advertise their products and services, most miss out on the opportunity because they do not have the time to drive around town posting them. Like hand-delivering fliers to homes and businesses, this service can also be very profitable because you have the potential to post fliers for more than one client at a time. Charging clients $20 (not including the cost of the fliers) per week to post fliers on 50 bulletin boards may not be worthwhile, but a mere 50 clients will earn you $52,000 a year. And, at 40 cents per flier posted, with the potential for thousands of people stopping to read it, you will find little resistance in selling this service to small business owners.