Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A business presentation or proposal is not only judged on the information contained within, but also on the format, appearance and the overall flow of the presentation. Due to this fact, many business owners realize the importance of having a business presentation or proposal professionally created as opposed to creating it themselves. Starting a desktop publishing service that specializes in creating and producing business presentations and proposals is a fantastic new venture to get rolling. Marketing this type of business can be as simple as designing sample presentations and distributing the presentations at business functions and networking meetings. The business can easily be operated from a home based location on a full- or part-time basis, and the only skills needed to make the business successful are computer skills and a determination to excel.