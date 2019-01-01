Business Startup Instruction

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A recent survey conducted by the U.S. government indicated that a full 40 percent of American adults wanted to start and own a business. With 100 million potential clients waiting, there has never been a better time than now to start a business that trains people how to start and run a business. The business start-up instruction courses could be conducted over a week-long period and the classes could be held at night. Of critical importance for this type of instruction business is to design and develop a course manual that will be used for training purposes, as well as form the backbone of the business. To expand the business beyond any particular geographical area, consider broadcasting the training classes over the Internet via your own Web site. This would enable potential clients and students to partake in the business start-up training courses from around the country, as well as increase the profit for the business.

Categories