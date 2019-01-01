Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Time devoted to learning the craft of fine cabinetmaking could be time very well spent considering professional cabinetmakers routinely charge $40 to $70 per hour for their service. Get started learning cabinetmaking by enrolling in courses, purchasing books and how-to videos, and by practicing constructing cabinets for your own home and for family and friends. Many cabinetmakers work from a well-equipped homebased workshop as a method to keep startup costs and operating overheads to a minimum.

Market your cabinetmaking service to contractors of luxury homes, architects, interior designers, and directly to home-owners by placing newspaper advertisements and by displaying your products and skills at home improvement trade shows. Remember not to limit your marketing efforts only to residential prospects, since there's also great demand for custom cabinets and shelves in commercial applications for store fixtures and professional offices.

