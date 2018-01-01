Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Creating and selling cactus arrangements--what a great and inexpensive home based business venture to start. As houseplants go, cacti are one of the most popular. The reason is simple: People love having plants to decorate their homes, but most people don't have the time or the green thumbs required to care for them. Cactus plants are very easy to grow and require very little in the way of regular maintenance. Purchasing cactus plants and related materials from a wholesale company would be your first step. Be sure to negotiate the best price possible with the wholesaler, and also research the care and requirements for each type of cactus. Now the fun part starts--creating interesting cactus arrangements that will command top dollar. The selling price of the cactus arrangements will greatly depend on the arrangement itself; however, adding product costs and labor time together, plus a 100 percent markup, is not out of line in terms of establishing a retail selling value. Ideally, aim to establish wholesale accounts with retailers to stock and sell the cactus arrangements, as well as selling the arrangements directly to consumers via rented sales kiosks in a busy mall or market.