Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Turn your talent for exquisite handwriting into a profitable business by providing customers with calligraphy services. Even people with minimal artistic ability can easily learn calligraphy. There are numerous books and kits available that can help you master the craft, as well as training classes offered through the resources listed below. Calligraphy can be used to create one-of-a-kind handwritten wedding and event invitations, restaurant menus, gift basket cards, high-end product labels, business cards, award certificates, greeting cards, thank-you cards, stationery and logo designs. Likewise, print shops and stationers are often asked for special designs requiring calligraphy and because the majority only offer machine-printed calligraphy, there is a great opportunity to subcontract your services to them to fill this void in the marketplace. Also be sure to create a portfolio of work that can be distributed to wedding consultants, restaurants, banquet facilities, associations and clubs throughout your community, as well as print and stationery shops. This is a low-cost business to get started, and rates are in the range of $25 to $50 per hour.