Canoe and Kayak Tours

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you searching for a travel related recreation business that has tremendous opportunity for growth, profit potential, and a whole lot of fun? If so, why not consider starting a canoe and kayak tour business. A canoe and kayak tour business can be easily operated and managed from a homebased location, or can be operated in conjunction with existing businesses such as a marina, resort or waterfront tourist attraction. There are also various options available for the method in which a canoe and kayak tour business can be operated, including day excursion format, overnight, multiday format, or an operating format that combines canoe and kayak instruction as well as a general pleasure tour. A few key considerations in terms of starting and operating this business include: * Liability and general business insurance * Transportation and equipment requirements * First aid and safety requirements and qualifications * Qualifications for tour leaders Additional business revenues can be generated by canoe and kayak equipment sales and rentals, as well as by providing clients with extended canoe and kayak instruction courses.

The Market

Your customers will be nature and adventure enthusiasts.

