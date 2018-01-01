Cartridge Refiller

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

One of the fastest-growing service businesses today is ink cartridge recycling. Ink and toner cartridges used in most photocopiers, fax machines, and laser and inkjet printers can be recycled by simply replenishing the ink or toner supply, thereby keeping them out of landfills and putting profits in your pockets. This creates a wonderful business opportunity for energetic entrepreneurs to start a toner cartridge recycling service operating from home, on a mobile basis, or from a retail location such as a mall kiosk or storefront. The requirements for operating the business are basic, and you will only need simple tools, which are very inexpensive, and the ability to refill cartridges with new ink, which is easily learned. Offer clients fast and free delivery of recycled cartridges right to their offices, stores or homes, which can save them as much as 50 percent of the cost of new cartridges. This fact alone can become your most convincing marketing tool for landing new business, and don't be afraid to go after the large accounts with hundreds of machines that regularly must have ink and toner cartridges renewed.